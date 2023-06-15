Pope Francis meets young cancer patients at hospital before his expected discharge after abdominal surgery

Pope Frances recovers in Rome hospital Pope Francis recovering from abdominal surgery 04:26

Rome — Pope Francis on Thursday visited the children's cancer ward of the hospital where he's been recovering from abdominal surgery. He met the young patients on the eve of his expected discharge from Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic hospital.

The Vatican released photos of the 86-year-old pontiff meeting the children — the first to show Francis since he was admitted for his most recent surgery on June 7.

The pictures show him in a wheelchair in a hallway of the pediatric oncology ward engaging with the children, their parents and medical staff.

Pope Francis visits children and their families at the paediatric oncology department of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, June 15, 2023. Vatican Media/Handout

The pope also met with the staff and administrators of the hospital, the Vatican said.

Francis' medical team confirmed that he was expected to leave the hospital Friday morning following a successful recovery from surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue that was causing blockages.

This is the third time during his pontificate that Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli hospital. He's made a habit of visiting young patients before his discharge.

Pope Francis visits children and their families at the paediatric oncology department of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, June 15, 2023. Vatican Media/handout

In 2021, Francis had a 13-inch section of his colon removed due to a narrowing of the lower intestine known as diverticulitis.

He was admitted again this March for three days after contracting bronchitis.

Francis also suffers from mobility problems, with pain in his knee and hip forcing him to walk with a cane or use a wheelchair, but he continues to maintain a busy travel schedule.

In early August, he's scheduled to visit Portugal, where he will attend World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima. Later in August and early September, he is expected to visit Mongolia.