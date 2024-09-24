Pollock Pines schools look to make improvements by passing Measure P

POLLOCK PINES — The Pollock Pines Elementary School District (PPESD) hopes to make much-needed improvements and renovations to its school by passing Measure P.

Kim Little, PPESD superintendent, said Measure P will be on the November ballot and is a $11.5 million General Obligation bond program.

"What we hope to get from it is a conduit to renovate classrooms. Both of our campuses are more than 30 years old," Little said.

She said that if it passes, it would be used to renovate and modernize the district's two schools: Pinewood Elementary and Sierra Ridge Middle School.

Pinewood is more than 65 years old.

"The bulk of Measure P money, if passed, we hope to renovate the classrooms at the elementary site with updated roofs and infrastructure and plumbing," Little said.

Measure P is a follow-up to Measure K, which was passed 12 years ago and used to renovate and make improvements.

Little said the money this time around would also be used for accessibility improvements, playfields and technology upgrades.

"Technology is changing rapidly so what we use for technology 12 years ago when we initially passed Measure K is much different now," Little said.

So what would it cost?

"It would be an average of $30 per $100,000 on the assessed value of their home, so that would be an annual cost to their property tax," Little said.

Anthony Santiago grew up in Pollock Pines and went to Pinewood. He now has children who go there.

He said some of the classrooms look the same now as they did decades ago, so he sees the need for improvements.

"I want them to be able to have the things they need in the classroom. I want it to be safe," Santiago said.

Little and Santiago both said they are changes that will help the schools be their best, so the kids can be their best.

"Education is our future. Those kids are the kids that will change the future, save the planet, make the changes that we need," Santiago said.

For more information on Measure P, you can visit the district's website by clicking here.