Police: Woman found shot in Meadowview neighborhood of Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot in south Sacramento on Sunday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the area of Casa Linda Court and Meadowview Road just after 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is now under investigation. No arrests have been made, police say, and no suspect information has been released at this point. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 7:45 AM

