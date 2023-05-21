Police: Woman found dead in West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a West Sacramento home Sunday.

The West Sacramento Police Department said a deceased 55-year-old woman was located in a home on Rogers Street.

The cause of death was not yet known and police could not yet say if there was foul play, though.

West Sacramento police said blood was found in the home but could not confirm if it was related to the woman's death.

No further details were released.