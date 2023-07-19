Police: Wife of Sacramento Downtown Partnership executive director assaulted by homeless woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The wife of a local public figure was assaulted by a homeless woman in Sacramento on Monday, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that the alleged attack happened July 17, just before 11 a.m. in the area of Capitol Mall and 3rd Street. Christine Ault was allegedly attacked by 39-year-old Theresa Velesquez. Fortunately, Ault suffered only minor injuries.

Velesquez was cited by police for misdemeanor assault charges.

Christine is the wife of Sacramento Downtown Partnership executive director Michael Ault.

This is the latest in a seemingly increasing series of violent crimes allegedly by homeless people in the Sacramento region. Last week, a 68-year-old woman says she was violently attacked on the porch of her Arden-Arcade home.

"No one wants to cast dispersion that every single homeless person is dangerous or a bad person...but there is a segment of that population that's dangerous," said Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.