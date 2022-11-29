Police: Two Woodland catalytic converter thieves caught in the act

WOODLAND - Two alleged catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act Tuesday, police say.

At 12:40 a.m., Woodland police were dispatched to West Elliott Street after they received the report of suspicious activity in the area, according to a police statement. Officers say they arrived at the scene and spotted two men inside a vehicle wearing all black, masks, and backpacks.

The men then got out of the vehicle and went through a hole in the fence into the area of West Clover Street. There, the men went up to a parked vehicle and cut off its catalytic converter, police say.

The officer approached the men who then both ran away. Police caught up with the suspects, Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, and took them into custody. Both men were booked at the Yolo County Jail on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, and tampering with vehicles. Crow was also wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

The catalytic converter was found at the scene.

Woodland police say they will be holding future events where people can etch information into their catalytic converters as a way to deter thefts.