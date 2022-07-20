Watch CBS News
Police try using Egg McMuffins to lure dog from engine compartment of truck in Rio Vista

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

RIO VISTA (CBS13) -- Rio Vista police rescued a dog who got stuck under the hood of a broken-down truck.

The rescue took place at Airport Road and Church Road, where police tried to use egg Mcmuffins to lure the dog out, but that did not work.

The dog, whose name is Remington, was eventually pulled out and reunited with its owners.

