Police try using Egg McMuffins to lure dog from engine compartment of truck in Rio Vista
RIO VISTA (CBS13) -- Rio Vista police rescued a dog who got stuck under the hood of a broken-down truck.
The rescue took place at Airport Road and Church Road, where police tried to use egg Mcmuffins to lure the dog out, but that did not work.
The dog, whose name is Remington, was eventually pulled out and reunited with its owners.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.