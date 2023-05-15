Police tow 12 cars after 500+ vehicle sideshow in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers in Sacramento say they broke up a massive sideshow that involved more than 500 cars over Mother's Day weekend.

The sideshow took place Saturday evening in the North Sacramento area near Interstate 80 and Longview Drive.

Sacramento police confirmed that they were monitoring the large sideshow as it took place. Several law enforcement agencies from around the region were brought in to help address the situation.

Over the weekend, a large sideshow of more than 500 vehicles occurred in the region. SPD led a team of officers with the... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Monday, May 15, 2023

Police say, of the more than 500 vehicles that were apparently involved in the sideshow, officers were able to tow 12 cars. Another 13 citations were issued.

Four vehicle pursuits also took place, police say, with two arrests eventually being made.

Law enforcement agencies have been cracking down more on illegal sideshows, which feature cars doing potentially dangerous stunts on public roads.

In Sacramento, city officials just last week launched an effort to close some loopholes that prevented police from pulling over dangerous drivers in some areas.

City officials say they've also been working with California state lawmakers to try and increase penalties for people caught participating in sideshows.