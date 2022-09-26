Police surround Citrus Heights home after report of shots fired
CITRUS HEIGHTS – A situation that saw police surrounding a home in Citrus Heights ended peacefully Monday morning.
Officers responded to the scene on Crux Avenue around 3 a.m.
Police say a group of people reported that they thought they were shot at. No injuries were reported, however.
The home was surrounded and officers continued investigating through the morning.
A little after 11 a.m., Citrus Heights police announced that the situation had been resolved peacefully. No other details were released, however.
