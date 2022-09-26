Watch CBS News
Police surround Citrus Heights home after report of shots fired

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A situation that saw police surrounding a home in Citrus Heights ended peacefully Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Crux Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say a group of people reported that they thought they were shot at. No injuries were reported, however.

The home was surrounded and officers continued investigating through the morning.

A little after 11 a.m., Citrus Heights police announced that the situation had been resolved peacefully. No other details were released, however. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

