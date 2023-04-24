Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Student made threat toward Lodi school

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LODI — A student has received disciplinary action after allegedly making a threat against a Lodi school, authorities said Sunday.

The Lodi Police Department said the threat was made over the weekend toward Reese Elementary School.

The student and their parents have since been contacted by police. Officers also searched the home and found no weapons.

The school district and campus have taken the appropriate disciplinary action against the student, police said.

Lodi police determined there was no imminent danger; however, additional police officers will be stationed on the Reese Elementary campus Monday as a precaution.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 9:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.