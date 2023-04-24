Police: Student made threat toward Lodi school

LODI — A student has received disciplinary action after allegedly making a threat against a Lodi school, authorities said Sunday.

The Lodi Police Department said the threat was made over the weekend toward Reese Elementary School.

The student and their parents have since been contacted by police. Officers also searched the home and found no weapons.

The school district and campus have taken the appropriate disciplinary action against the student, police said.

Lodi police determined there was no imminent danger; however, additional police officers will be stationed on the Reese Elementary campus Monday as a precaution.