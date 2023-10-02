Police: Stabbing under investigation at Folsom park; incident isolated

FOLSOM – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a Folsom park on Monday.

Folsom police say officers responded to Livermore Park along Riley Street around 7:15 a.m. to do a welfare check after a report of a man bleeding.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital, but no information about his current condition was shared.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and targeted, meaning there is no threat to the public.