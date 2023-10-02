Watch CBS News
Police: Stabbing under investigation at Folsom park; incident isolated

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FOLSOM – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a Folsom park on Monday.

Folsom police say officers responded to Livermore Park along Riley Street around 7:15 a.m. to do a welfare check after a report of a man bleeding.    

At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital, but no information about his current condition was shared.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and targeted, meaning there is no threat to the public.

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 10:56 AM

