Police situation in nearby neighborhood prompts evacuation of Roseville preschool

ROSEVILLE – A police situation in a nearby neighborhood has prompted a preschool to be evacuated on Thursday.

Roseville police say they are working an incident along the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive involving a suspect who is alone inside a home.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home.

One nearby preschool has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police say.

Neighbors in the area are also being advised to shelter in place.

Everyone else is being urged to avoid the area.