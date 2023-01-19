Watch CBS News
Police situation in nearby neighborhood prompts evacuation of Roseville preschool

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE – A police situation in a nearby neighborhood has prompted a preschool to be evacuated on Thursday.

Roseville police say they are working an incident along the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive involving a suspect who is alone inside a home.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home.

One nearby preschool has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police say.

Neighbors in the area are also being advised to shelter in place.

Everyone else is being urged to avoid the area. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 2:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

