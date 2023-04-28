Police: Shooting threat at Tracy school found not credible

TRACY – Police in Tracy say they haven't found any credibility to a school shooting threat circulating on social media.

The threat involves Williams Middle School, police say.

On Friday, Tracy police announced that they were aware of the threat and have been actively investigating it. They do not believe it to be credible, though, police say.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, officers will be doing extra patrols at schools.

Exactly who was behind the threat is unknown at this point.