Police shoot woman in midtown Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after being shot by police in the midtown Sacramento area on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of Q and 28th streets.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the woman was transported to an area trauma center, however, her condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear why the woman was shot.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. More details to come.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 2:57 PM

