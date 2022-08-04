Police sergeant struck by car while doing traffic control in Oakdale
OAKDALE -- An Oakdale police sergeant is recovering this morning after they were hit by a car.
The police department says the sergeant was conducting traffic control following a crash on West F Street and Oak Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a driver who was involved in a second crash.
That crash is now also under investigation by California Highway Patrol and Oakdale police.
Police did say that it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
