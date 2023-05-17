Police seek suspect in multiple fires at Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding the person suspected of lighting several fires on the Sacramento City College campus over the weekend.

The Los Rios Police Department says, late Sunday night, the suspect was seen walking throughout campus.

Officers believe the suspect intentionally lit fires in several locations.

Do you recognize this person? On 05/14/2023, at approximately 11:57 PM, this subject was seen walking throughout... Posted by Los Rios Police Department on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Police have not said how many fires are believed to be linked to the suspect. It's also unclear if there was any damage.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with a distinctive logo on the back. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Los Rios police at (916) 558-2221.