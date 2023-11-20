Police seek help in identifying Rocklin pharmacy robbery suspect

ROCKLIN - Authorities are asking Rocklin residents to be on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy last week.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a store along the 5600 block of Pacific Street.

Rocklin police said the suspect went up to the pharmacy counter in the store and robbed the place. Exactly what was stolen was not disclosed.

Officers describe the suspect as a man in his 30s who was wearing a white-collared shirt with blue cuffs. The suspect also had khaki pants and flip-flops.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was also released.

PHARMACY ROBBERY



On 11/15/23 at approximately 3:50 pm at a business in the 5600 block of Pacific St, a male subject allegedly approached the pharmacy counter and committed a robbery using force or fear.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Rocklin police at (916) 625-5400.