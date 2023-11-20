Watch CBS News
Police seek help in identifying Rocklin pharmacy robbery suspect

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN - Authorities are asking Rocklin residents to be on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy last week.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a store along the 5600 block of Pacific Street.

Rocklin police said the suspect went up to the pharmacy counter in the store and robbed the place. Exactly what was stolen was not disclosed.

Officers describe the suspect as a man in his 30s who was wearing a white-collared shirt with blue cuffs. The suspect also had khaki pants and flip-flops.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was also released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Rocklin police at (916) 625-5400. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 2:30 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

