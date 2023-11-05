Police searching for missing at-risk woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help locating a missing at-risk person last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they are searching for 23-year-old Jasmina Densvy who was reported to be last seen at 2 a.m. near N. Laguna Drive. Officers said she was wearing a black and white jacket, a white flower dress and black stretch pants.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers received a tip that she was seen at the McDonald's in the 4000 block of Florin Road. At this time, police said Densvy was not wearing shoes and had a stuffed animal around her neck.

Police said she is at risk due to a medical condition. She is about 5'4", thin build and is non-verbal autistic with speech impairments.

Anyone with information about Densvy, they are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.