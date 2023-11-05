Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing at-risk woman in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help locating a missing at-risk person last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police said they are searching for 23-year-old Jasmina Densvy who was reported to be last seen at 2 a.m. near N. Laguna Drive. Officers said she was wearing a black and white jacket, a white flower dress and black stretch pants. 

At about 12:30 p.m., officers received a tip that she was seen at the McDonald's in the 4000 block of Florin Road. At this time, police said Densvy was not wearing shoes and had a stuffed animal around her neck.

Police said she is at risk due to a medical condition. She is about 5'4", thin build and is non-verbal autistic with speech impairments.  

Anyone with information about Densvy, they are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 9:43 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

