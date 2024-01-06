Police searching for missing at-risk man in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are searching for an at-risk man in Sacramento Saturday night.

Officers are asking for help locating 69-year-old Madu Madu, who is at risk due to a medical condition.

Madu was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt with a zipper, a white shirt, gray sweat pants, barefoot on the right and an Adidas slide on the left with a black sock.

He was last seen on the 7500 block of Greenhaven Drive.

Madu has brown eyes and is 5'09' and 135 pounds.