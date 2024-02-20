Police search for suspects who fled traffic stop in Sacramento's Upper Land Park

Sacramento police search for suspects after pursuit in upper Land Park

SACRAMENTO — A search is underway for multiple suspects who fled from officers in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.

A short chase ensued until the occupants of the vehicle got out in the area of Seavey Circle and ran away into a residential area.

Sacramento police had a helicopter overhead assisting with the search.