Police search for suspects who fled traffic stop in Sacramento's Upper Land Park
SACRAMENTO — A search is underway for multiple suspects who fled from officers in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.
A short chase ensued until the occupants of the vehicle got out in the area of Seavey Circle and ran away into a residential area.
Sacramento police had a helicopter overhead assisting with the search.
