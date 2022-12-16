Police search for suspects in Arden Fair Mall shooting while group handles peace talks

Police search for suspects in Arden Fair Mall shooting while group helps keep the peace

ARDEN ARCADE - Holiday terror unfolded Wednesday during the height of the shopping season when people took cover inside an Arden Fair Mall parking garage.

More than 24 hours later, police say there are still no suspects or victims.

"It's a little scary because obviously, you want to be aware of what's going on -- especially if you're shopping during the holidays and stuff," said Ruben Soto.

As shoppers basked in the holiday cheer, Sacramento police placed tape around Wednesday's shooting scene. To usher in peace and joy, there are talks quietly happening behind the scenes, away from cameras.

Members of Brother to Brother patrol business areas.

"We're the first line of defense so to speak," said Mervin Brooks of group Brother to Brother. "Whenever there's anything or a potential for anything, we're the first ones to engage, and nine times out of 10, we resolve it at that level and law enforcement never has to get involved."

Brother to Brother works with at-risk youth and men in Del Paso Heights.

While it's close with law enforcement, the group also works with businesses. Brookins says teams walk the mall, which offers a different presence than the police.

"When these young people come through, they're going to see someone that they know and chances are they respect and they listen to them," Brookins said.

While Brookins' team attempts to cool any beef, consumers should still take precautions during holiday shopping.

"It is kind of a unique and somewhat sad time that we got to be worrying about things like this," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

What else do you need to know? The sheriff's department says people should their exits, keep their phones handy, and remember there is safety in numbers. Even if you are unsure of what may be happening, do not linger to find out what is going on.

"Trust your instincts. If you don't feel safe somewhere, leave," Sgt. Gandhi said.