Police: Precautionary shelter-in-place at Winters High prompted by ongoing juvenile dispute

WINTERS – A short shelter-in-place was implemented at Winters High School on Friday morning, but families are now worried homecoming events could be in jeopardy.

According to the Winters Police Department, officers got a report regarding the "threat of potential violence" around 8:15 a.m.

The situation appears to stem from an ongoing juvenile dispute at Winters High, police said.

Authorities put the school on a precautionary shelter-in-place and the situation was soon de-escalated by school staff and police. The shelter-in-place was then lifted by 9:45 a.m.

10:00 AM UPDATE: The shelter in place at Winters High School has been lifted. Thank you to the @WintersPolice for your work to keep students and staff in Winters safe. pic.twitter.com/F7zkqQOpgM — Yolo County Office of Education (@YoloCOE) September 22, 2023

Police said there is no imminent danger to the campus or public.

Winters High has been in the homecoming week this week. A rally that was scheduled on Friday for homecoming has been canceled, parents said. A decision on other homecoming events is pending.