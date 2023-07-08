Police: Possibly armed person prompts large police response at south Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO – A possibly armed person at a restaurant in south Sacramento has prompted a large police response Friday evening.
The scene is at the McDonald's near the intersection of Mack Road and Valley Hi Drive.
Sacramento police confirmed that the business has been evacuate and no injuries have been reported.
A large law enforcement presence is at the scene. People heading through the area should expect roads to be blocked.
Updates to follow.
