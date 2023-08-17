Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by Union Pacific train in Stockton

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway in Stockton after a person was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night.

Stockton police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on the tracks near the Calaveras River, about a mile north of E. Alpine Avenue.

Officers confirmed they are investigating a fatal train incident involving a pedestrian at the scene. A Union Pacific train is believed to have been involved, police said.

No other details, including any information about the person who was struck, have been released at this point in the investigation.