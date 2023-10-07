Police: Parent trespassed at Northern California school to confront teacher before fighting officers

CHICO — A man is in custody accused of trespassing on a Northern California school campus in an attempt to confront a teacher, police said Friday.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Chico Junior High School in the city of Chico. The Chico Police Department said an employee at the school called authorities to report the irate parent, who was identified as Sammy Earl Anderson, Jr.

Anderson entered the campus illegally and was searching for the classroom of the teacher he wanted to confront, police said. Investigators are trying to determine why Anderson wanted to confront the teacher.

Once Anderson spotted police officers on campus, he attempted to run away. The officers eventually caught up to Anderson, who resisted arrest and was fighting the officers.

Chico police said Anderson kicked the officers several times. Anderson and one officer suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

Multiple officers assisted with detaining Anderson, who was first taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been medically cleared and was booked into the Butte County Jail.

Anderson faces charges of trespassing on school grounds while causing a disturbance; resisting arrest by means of threats or violence; and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

Police ask that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation contact the Chico Police Department.

Chico is located in the northern Sacramento Valley in Butte County and is approximately 87 miles north of Sacramento.