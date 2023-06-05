Watch CBS News
Person with BB gun in car prompts police to shut down Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO – Officers in Sacramento were responding to a person armed with what looked like a weapon in a vehicle Monday morning.

The incident was happening near the 24th Street bypass and S. Manor Drive, just south of Florin Road.

Due to the situation, the 24th Street bypass was closed between Florin Road and Gardendale Road. 

Police later announced that officers were able to safely detain the person. Officers found that the weapon turned out to be a BB gun. 

After determining no crime had been committed, police say they have released the person. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 9:22 AM

