Person with BB gun in car prompts police to shut down Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO – Officers in Sacramento were responding to a person armed with what looked like a weapon in a vehicle Monday morning.

The incident was happening near the 24th Street bypass and S. Manor Drive, just south of Florin Road.

Traffic Advisory 🚨: 24th St/24th St Bypass is closed between Florin Rd and Gardendale Rd. SPD Officers are on-scene of an armed individual in a vehicle. Please avoid the area as traffic will be impacted. Traffic updates will be made here — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 5, 2023

Due to the situation, the 24th Street bypass was closed between Florin Road and Gardendale Road.

Police later announced that officers were able to safely detain the person. Officers found that the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

After determining no crime had been committed, police say they have released the person.