Woodland police arrest suspect after hours-long negotiations placed schools on lockdown

WOODLAND – After several hours of negotiating with a suspect who was on the roof of a home, Woodland police arrested the individual they say led officers on a car chase.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Woodland police say a suspect wanted on a felony warrant was spotted and a chase ensued that ended near Ashley Avenue and South Beamer Street. The suspect then got out and ran.

Police found the suspect on the roof of a home. Officers negotiated with the suspect through the early evening and said he allegedly made threats. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was wanted on a felony warrant out of Yolo County.

A weapon was recovered that police believe the suspect had.

Shortly after 5:30, Woodland police said officers successfully got the suspect down from the roof and arrested him without incident.

"Thank you for the community's understanding and patience as we navigated this incident with everyone's safety as a top priority," the department said in a brief update to social media after the arrest.

Residents in the area were urged to stay home and lock their doors and windows during the incident.

Three schools in the area - Woodland High, Maxwell and Freeman - were initially placed on lockdown, but police noted that the suspect had not been on any school grounds.

All lockdowns have since been lifted.