Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunrise Avenue in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A rider has died after a crash involving several vehicles, including at least two motorcycles.
The scene is near Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way.
Roseville police say two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Police have confirmed that one of the motorcyclists has died; the other motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Northbound Sunrise from Cirby and southbound Sunrise are closed, police say.
