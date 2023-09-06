Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunrise Avenue in Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunrise Avenue in Roseville
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunrise Avenue in Roseville 01:18

ROSEVILLE – A rider has died after a crash involving several vehicles, including at least two motorcycles.

The scene is near Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way.

roseville-deadly-motorcycle-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

Roseville police say two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Police have confirmed that one of the motorcyclists has died; the other motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound Sunrise from Cirby and southbound Sunrise are closed, police say. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.