Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges
SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area.
According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics.
Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say they found 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine, 2,000 pills of a controlled substance and other things, they believe, indicate Singh was selling drugs.
Singh was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses.
