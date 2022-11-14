Watch CBS News
Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges

SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area. 

According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics. 

Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say they found 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine, 2,000 pills of a controlled substance and other things, they believe, indicate Singh was selling drugs. 

Singh was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:34 AM

