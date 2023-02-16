Police investigation underway near Turlock school

TURLOCK – A police investigation is underway near Turlock Junior High School Thursday morning.

Turlock police say the investigation is not related to the school. Still, police are warning the community that people may see a command post and other associated vehicles near the campus.

TPD would like to inform you that you may see our Command Post & other associated police vehicles near TJHS this morning. We would like to inform parents & all members of the community that the school is safe and not at all associated with the nearby investigation. #turlock pic.twitter.com/gIEaE2TGgX — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) February 16, 2023

Further, the school and district are closed from Thursday through Monday for the President's Day holiday.

Police have not released any details yet on what they're investigating.