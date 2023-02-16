Police investigation underway near Turlock school
TURLOCK – A police investigation is underway near Turlock Junior High School Thursday morning.
Turlock police say the investigation is not related to the school. Still, police are warning the community that people may see a command post and other associated vehicles near the campus.
Further, the school and district are closed from Thursday through Monday for the President's Day holiday.
Police have not released any details yet on what they're investigating.
