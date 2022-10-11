Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday.
Sacramento police say the incident, which happened along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Both Elk Grove and Sacramento police are investigating the incident.
Updates to follow.
