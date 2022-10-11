Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/11/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/11/22 03:15

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

Sacramento police say the incident, which happened along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Both Elk Grove and Sacramento police are investigating the incident.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.