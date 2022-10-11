Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

Sacramento police say the incident, which happened along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers.

An officer-involved shooting has occurred in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Dr of Elk Grove involving Sacramento PD Officers. We are coordinating with @ElkGrovePD. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/xij7ehRuKL — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) October 11, 2022

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Both Elk Grove and Sacramento police are investigating the incident.

Updates to follow.