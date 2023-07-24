Watch CBS News
Police investigating death at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Authorities are conducting a death investigation at a hospital in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police say they are investigating the death of a person at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, which is located in the 6000 block of Bruceville Road. 

This is an active investigation and police haven't released any additional information. 

