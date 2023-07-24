Police investigating death at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Authorities are conducting a death investigation at a hospital in South Sacramento.
Sacramento police say they are investigating the death of a person at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, which is located in the 6000 block of Bruceville Road.
This is an active investigation and police haven't released any additional information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.