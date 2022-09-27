Watch CBS News
2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Police investigating after dozens of shots reportedly fired at North Sacramento apartment complex
Police investigating after dozens of shots reportedly fired at North Sacramento apartment complex 01:07

SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.

Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives.

Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. 

Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. 

Investigators believe both incidents are not related. 

