Police investigate shooting near tunnel connecting Old Sacramento, DOCO
SACRAMENTO — Two people, including a minor, were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento on Sunday night.
The shootings happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. near the tunnel connecting the Downtown Commons and Old Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
An additional related crime scene was located at L and Front streets in Old Sacramento, though it remains unclear what exactly happened there.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene told CBS Sacramento they heard at least five gunshots.
No arrests have been made
