Police investigate shooting near tunnel connecting Old Sacramento, DOCO

2 injured in shooting near Old Sacramento tunnel

SACRAMENTO — Two people, including a minor, were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento on Sunday night.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. near the tunnel connecting the Downtown Commons and Old Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

An additional related crime scene was located at L and Front streets in Old Sacramento, though it remains unclear what exactly happened there.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Sacramento they heard at least five gunshots.

No arrests have been made