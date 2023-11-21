Police investigate pair of Roseville Galleria armed robberies as holiday shopping kicks off

ROSEVILLE — Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at the Roseville Galleria just as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

In both cases, customers were targeted as they were putting high-priced items in their cars in the parking area of the mall.

CBS13 has confirmed one case was reported at 6:30 pm Monday. A victim reported three gunmen targeted them and then drove off in a getaway car. No shots were fired.

Police are not releasing when the other armed robbery happened.

The crimes have shoppers concerned. Bill Minor was at the mall Tuesday night.

"So now we're carrying two computers after visiting the Apple Store, so I'm a little concerned about getting to the car and getting home," Minor said.

Amy Brown saw the police social media post and sent it to her daughters.

"I actually sent a screenshot of it to my girls," Brown said. "And, you know, they're like, 'They're not going to rob us,' and I'm like, 'Well, that's not the point. You have criminals running around with guns.' "

The armed robberies come as Roseville police report organized retail crime is up 80 percent in the past three years in the city. Police just received $600,000 in state funds to combat the problem.

"It's a real serious problem that [there] has to be some fundamental changes," Minor said.

As the holiday retail rush begins, police issue this necessary reminder: beware of parking lot predators.