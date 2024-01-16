Police investigate after man shot at Amazon warehouse in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at an Amazon warehouse in Vacaville early Tuesday morning.

The Vacaville Police Department said it happened at around 3 a.m. at an Amazon Sortation Center on Crocker Drive.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Amazon released a statement to CBS13 regarding the matter.

"Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers and we remain focused on supporting our team. We're working closely with law enforcement while they investigate," said Montana MacLachlan, Amazon spokesperson.

MacLachlan said the facility has also temporarily increased on-site security.

No details were available regarding a suspect or motive. Vacaville police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.