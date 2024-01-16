Local News

Police investigate after man shot at Amazon warehouse in Vacaville

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Man shot in Amazon warehouse parking lot in Vacaville
Man shot in Amazon warehouse parking lot in Vacaville 00:22

VACAVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at an Amazon warehouse in Vacaville early Tuesday morning.

The Vacaville Police Department said it happened at around 3 a.m. at an Amazon Sortation Center on Crocker Drive.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Amazon released a statement to CBS13 regarding the matter.

"Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers and we remain focused on supporting our team. We're working closely with law enforcement while they investigate," said Montana MacLachlan, Amazon spokesperson.

MacLachlan said the facility has also temporarily increased on-site security.

No details were available regarding a suspect or motive. Vacaville police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 10:14 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.