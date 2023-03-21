Watch CBS News
Police investigate a suspicious death in Citrus Heights

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Police officials in Citrus Heights are investigating a suspicious death. 

A man was found dead inside a home on the 7800 block Sayonara Drive in Citrus Heights on Monday evening. Investigators say this does not appear to be a random event, and there is no increased risk to the community. 

A portion of Sayonara Drive is currently closed as detectives and CSI finish their investigation and collection of evidence.

The police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME to submit an anonymous tip. 

March 21, 2023

