Police increasing patrols as uptick in Davis burglaries has some residents concerned

DAVIS - Davis police are investigating after an uptick in burglaries throughout the city. Officials are now urging residents to stay vigilant and lock their doors.

"That is very concerning," said UC Davis student Randall Fowler.

Neighbors are being extra careful following an uptick in home burglaries, including 18 calls to the Davis Police Department in the past week.

"I need to start locking every single time. I don't think I can be so comfortable leaving the house and having it unlocked," Fowler said.

Police said some neighbors have returned home to find their belongings ransacked and valuables taken.

"I've never heard of this, so it's kind of scary that this is happening on a day-to-day basis," said Charlotte Hurnes, a Davis resident.

CBS13 met with Davis PD, who said they started seeing an increase in this kind of property crime over the past month and it's looking less coincidental.

"Given the time and proximity, it is entirely possible they are connected," Hurnes said.

It's unclear if the suspect or suspects are from the area. Davis police said it is now increasing patrols, specifically in south Davis.

This comes as a surprise to Fowler, who lives just down the road from a burglary last week.

"It's super quiet and peaceful around here," Hurnes said. "So it's weird to hear that."

Davis police are now encouraging standard home safety protocols, like locking your doors and windows and turning on exterior lights when you're not home.

So what can people do to make sure they don't fall victim besides the usual locking their doors and getting surveillance cameras?

Police said it's all about connecting with your neighbors.

"We have a community that is very in touch and communicates and when something like this happens, they become concerned and rightfully so," Lt. Dan Beckwith said.

The Davis Police Department is now asking the public for any surveillance video of suspicious activity to help with their investigation.