Police increase their presence at Sacramento area shopping districts during holiday season

SACRAMENTO - With the busy holiday shopping season happening right now, there is a boost in police presence in shopping districts to crack down on holiday retail theft.

The number of shoppers out at the mall, a busy parking lot makes you wonder about security patrol.

If you weren't careful this Black Friday, you could have been hit with a thief lurking in the corner, waiting to steal the deal you scored.

"I am going to go straight home and I'm not going to leave anything in my car," said Hector Zamora.

"We're traveling around, so we have a car at the moment, so I guess we're just taking the normal precaution of not having anything visible and valuable, parking in well-lit areas and keeping together as a group," said James Johnston Brisbane.

It's an added cautious for shoppers as retail theft has increased, forcing some stores to close in the Bay Area.

But even here just this week, a pair of robberies happened at Roseville Galleria sparking an investigation.

In both cases, customers were targeted as they were putting items in their cars in a parking area of the mall.

"And so now, we're carrying two computers after visiting the Apple stores, so I'm a little concerned about getting to the cars," one shopper said. "Have to be some fundamental changes."

So is there added security for shoppers during the buying frenzy?

Well, CBS13 checked out Folsom Outlet Mall, where no security was seen outside.

But with the outlet stores so close together, people seem to be instinctively more cautious and vigilant, bringing some comfort.

"I feel very comfortable, you know, even though I'm by myself in my shopping, I feel very comfortable," Zamora said. "I haven't seen anything around."

Vacaville and Sacramento police say they're also beefing up patrol.

Vacaville says they are increasing their patrol starting Black Friday until Christmas.

"Sacramento police will have resources out throughout the city, different shopping centers," said Anthony Gamble, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department. "We also have our off-duty program, in particular Arden Fair Mall. For instance, during the holiday season, they actually request to have additional officers."

And even if you don't see them, Sacramento police say that doesn't mean they're not out there.

"Just because you don't see us doesn't mean we're not out there, or it doesn't mean we're not monitoring it as well," Gamble said.

Overall tips that we all try to remember, be smart and be safe, lock your cars, hide your items and keep your bags close to you.