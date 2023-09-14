Police: Illegal assault-style shotgun seized by officers during Davis child porn investigation

DAVIS – An investigation into child pornography in Davis led to detectives also arresting a suspect on a firearms violation.

Davis police said on Wednesday they had recently served a search warrant along the 1000 block of Third Street. The investigation was related to a child pornography case, but officers said the search led to an illegal assault-style shotgun being seized.

Detectives also seized other evidence related to the original investigation.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Davis resident Ever Gesrrear Tenapadilla on a firearms violation charge.

The original child pornography case remains under investigation.