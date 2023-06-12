Police identify person of interest in shooting that wounded 9 during San Francisco block party

San Francisco police searched Sunday for a person of interest in a mass shooting during a block party in San Francisco Friday night in what investigators said appeared to be a "targeted and isolated" incident.

The person of interest is a man believed to be a member of a street gang who detectives have tied to a Mercedes sedan recorded on surveillance video speeding from the scene of the shooting, police said.

The man has outstanding firearm warrants from San Mateo and Alameda counties, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide in Oakland, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 9 p.m. Friday during an anniversary party hosted by the clothing store Dying Breed near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission District. Among the victims were eight men and one woman, the Chronicle reported. They range in age from 19 to 35.

The San Francisco Police Department initially said that all of the victims were "expected to survive their injuries." But a statement from the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said one of the victims remained in critical condition as of Saturday. The age and gender of that victim wasn't immediately released.

Another was said to be in serious condition, four were in fair condition and three had already been sent home by Saturday afternoon.

In a statement posted on social media early Sunday morning, representatives from Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, another business at the block party, called the shooting a "hateful senseless act that has left its mark on the corner that we call home."

"We started the evening with our loved ones, peers and community members with the most positive intent. It's disheartening that someone could be so spiteful," the statement said.

Anyone with information on the shooting were asked to contact police.