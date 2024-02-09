Police find a firearm after arresting suspect outside Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO - A gun was recovered after a man suspected of a crime at a business near the Arden Fair Mall took off from officers and was arrested outside the mall on Friday, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a business on the 1700 Arden Way around 11 a.m. for a report that a man was causing a disturbance at a business down the street from the mall.

Officers said they later learned the suspect was possibly armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they said they determined a crime occurred, but have not released details about the crime.

Officers said they found the suspect walking near the Arden Fair Mall, but he took off running.

Police said they chased the suspect through the mall and detained him outside of the mall. They said a firearm was recovered.

The suspect has not been identified.