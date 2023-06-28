Police deploy drone to watch retail theft suspects outside Rocklin Target store; 2 arrests made

ROCKLIN – Authorities say two retail theft suspects with shopping carts full of merchandise were caught red-handed outside the Rocklin Target store.

The Rocklin Police Department says, on Tuesday, they were alerted that some alleged shoplifters associated with other crimes in the region were inside the store.

The carts full of stolen merchandise. Rocklin Police Department

An aerial drone was deployed and monitored the suspects until they left the store with at least two shopping carts full of items they allegedly didn't pay for. That's when they were swarmed by law enforcement officers.

Police say, along with the freshly stolen items, merchandise from other businesses around Placer County was found in the suspects' getaway car.

In total, police say the stolen merchandise had a value of over several thousand dollars.

Two residents of West Sacramento were arrested: 41-year-old Shannon Cervantes and 42-year-old Mary Stonich. Both are facing a variety of charges, including burglary, conspiracy, and possession of controlled substances.