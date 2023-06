SACRAMENTO – Officers are at the scene of a death investigation in south Sacramento on Tuesday.

The scene is along the 2500 block of 51st Street.

Sacramento police confirmed detectives are conducting a death investigation, but no other details have been released.

Death Investigation: Detectives are on scene of a death investigation in the 2500 block of 51st Ave. PIO’s are heading to the scene to provide an update. — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 27, 2023

More information to follow.