Deaths of 2 women at homeless camps in N. Highlands being investigated as homicides

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Authorities are investigating after two women died at homeless camps in North Highlands.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman in her 60s was found around noon Monday inside a tent at a homeless camp near Longview Drive and Watt Avenue. According to the country coroner's office, her body had been there for at least two days. They deemed that her cause of death was suspicious.

The sheriff's office says family members had reported the woman missing on March 1.

This incident follows an RV fire around 7 a.m. Monday near Roseville Road and Longview Drive under Interstate 80. Firefighters put out the fire, and inside the vehicle, found a woman's body.

Detectives are investigating both deaths as homicides.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the camp where the latter incident happened was in Sacramento.]