Police in Davis investigating string of indecent exposure incidents

DAVIS - A string of indecent exposure incidents has Davis police looking for clues that could lead to an arrest.

On Friday morning, the Davis Police Department said its officers were investigating multiple, potentially related, indecent exposure incidents that happened over the last few weeks.

Suspect's Description

The suspect or suspects have been described as a male adult, White or Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing between 125 and 130 pounds. Their hair is described as medium-length dark, and curly. In the incidents, the exposer is often wearing a gator-style mask or ski mask over their face, police say.

The suspect or suspects primarily approached women as they were jogging or walking and then exposed themselves. These incidents have primarily happened in the area of West Covell Boulevard and Anderson Road, including Alvarado Avenue, police say. Police have not established a link between these incidents and a sexual assault that occurred on September 27, 2023, near Alvarado Avenue and España Court.

Anyone with information about the exposer(s) or these incidents is urged to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org.