Police: Davis e-bike owner tracks down stolen bike, then gets hit by suspect's vehicle

DAVIS - A man who had his e-bike stolen in Davis was hit by the suspected thief's vehicle after he tracked down his stolen bike last week, according to the Davis Police Department.

Police said they responded to an assault at Rite Aid on Russell Boulevard on Friday shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The victim reported that his bike was stolen on campus and he was able to track his bike, leading him to the Rite Aid.

At the Rite Aid, he found his bike in a car and confronted the people inside. Police said they drove away and hit the victim with the vehicle.

During the investigation, police served a search warrant after learning the bike was at a home on the 400 block of Elizabeth Street in Woodland.

At the home, officers found the bike, drugs and the suspects.

Royce Johannes, a 31-year-old from Temecula, was arrested for conspiracy, possession of stolen property, grand theft and robbery.

Miles Simon, a 37-year-old from Woodland, was arrested for conspiracy, burglary, robbery, grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics and assault with a deadly weapon. The two suspects were booked into the Yolo County Jail.

The victim was not injured and his bike was returned to him.