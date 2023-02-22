Proposed bill to keep law enforcement K9s safe draws debate

SACRAMENTO – Days after a suspect killed a police canine in Tracy, law enforcement agencies are echoing why police dogs are needed to make arrests.

A California lawmaker is proposing a ban that would limit the scope of use for police canines.

Police canines are often deployed when following a felony suspect.

"People run a lot," said Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper. "If you're going to search a confined space, the dog is the best thing."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office utilized a police dog while helping Tracy police arrest a burglary suspect Sunday.

Duke was stabbed to death while on duty. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

K9 Duke later died after being stabbed multiple times.

For police, the line-of-duty death illustrates the need to have canines for dangerous scenarios.

Just days before Duke's killing, supporters gathered for the introduction of AB 742 at the State Capitol.

"We absolutely reject the idea that canines are appropriate for de-escalating a conflict or an interaction of that nature," said Carlos Marquez, executive director of ACLU California Action, which co-sponsored the bill.

It would ban the use of unleashed dogs for apprehensions, arrests, and crowd control. Supporters say the use targets people of color, especially with crowd control dating back to the '60s to Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

But the Sacramento sheriff and former legislators believe lawmakers are misguided on the bill by claiming canines have not been used for crowd control in years. As for why police dogs are needed, he points to Duke.

"I don't think it's a good bill," the sheriff said. "We had a dog that was killed."

Meanwhile, the bill's supporters say canines should be used for search and rescue, bomb detection and narcotics -- just not for de-escalation.

"Our goal is really, I think, a commonsense approach to public safety," Marquez said.

As for the burglary suspect mentioned in the story, 30-year-old Rafael Montoya-Velazquez faces multiple charges. His bail is at $190,000. His first court appearance is Wednesday.