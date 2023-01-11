Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.
There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage.
Police say they don't suspect foul play.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.