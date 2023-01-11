Watch CBS News
Local News

Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted at Cosumnes River College
BREAKING: Lockdown lifted at Cosumnes River College 01:17

SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.

There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. 

Police say they don't suspect foul play. 

This is a developing story.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 6:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.