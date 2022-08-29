Police catch suspect spray painting Davis bike tunnel

DAVIS – A graffiti suspect was caught red-handed by officers in Davis over the weekend.

Davis police say, Saturday morning, officers got a report about a tagger in of the bike tunnels near Playfields Park. Several people reported seeing the suspect spray painting the tunnel.

The first officer to get to the scene caught the suspect – later identified as 32-year-old Fairfield resident Ronald Nelson – in the act, police say.

Nelson was placed in handcuffs with his fingers still stained from the spray paint, photos taken by police show.

Police say Nelson has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing a felony count of vandalism.